      Lot 100

      Twitter Bird Statue

      100Twitter Bird Statue
      Heritage Global Partners

      Twitter Bird Statue. Overall Dims = 46"W x 41"H x 12"D. HIT# 2319528. Loc: 6th Flr. Asset Located In 1355 Market St., San Francisco, CA 94103.

      Lot 101

      (2) Rock the Bike Fender Pro Recharge Station

      101(2) Rock the Bike Fender Pro Recharge Station
      Heritage Global Partners

      Lot Includes (2) Rock the Bike Fender Pro Recharge Station's. Overall Dims = 60"L x 41.5"H x 29"W. HIT# 2319529. Loc: 6th Flr. Asset Located In 1...

      Lot 102

      "@" Sculpture Planter

      102"@" Sculpture Planter
      Heritage Global Partners

      "@" Sculpture Planter, Currently Artificial Plants but can be placed with real plants. Approx. Dims = 73"W x 75.5"H x 30"D. HIT# 2319676. Loc: 6t...

      Lot 120

      Eames LCW Molded Plywood Lounge Chair

      120Eames LCW Molded Plywood Lounge Chair
      Heritage Global Partners

      Eames LCW Molded Plywood Lounge Chair with Wood Base, Santos Palisander or Walnut Finish *See Photo*. Dims = 25 × 21.65 × 26.38 in. HIT# 2319680....

      Lot 121

      Eames LCW Molded Plywood Lounge Chair

      121Eames LCW Molded Plywood Lounge Chair
      Heritage Global Partners

      Eames LCW Molded Plywood Lounge Chair with Wood Base, Santos Palisander or Walnut Finish *See Photo*. Dims = 25 × 21.65 × 26.38 in. HIT# 2319681....

      Lot 122

      Eames LCW Molded Plywood Lounge Chair

      122Eames LCW Molded Plywood Lounge Chair
      Heritage Global Partners

      Eames LCW Molded Plywood Lounge Chair with Wood Base, Santos Palisander or Walnut Finish *See Photo*. Dims = 25 × 21.65 × 26.38 in. HIT# 2319682....

      Lot 123

      Eames LCW Molded Plywood Lounge Chair

      123Eames LCW Molded Plywood Lounge Chair
      Heritage Global Partners

      Eames LCW Molded Plywood Lounge Chair with Wood Base, Santos Palisander or Walnut Finish *See Photo*. Dims = 25 × 21.65 × 26.38 in. HIT# 2319683....

      Lot 124

      Eames LCW Molded Plywood Lounge Chair

      124Eames LCW Molded Plywood Lounge Chair
      Heritage Global Partners

      Eames LCW Molded Plywood Lounge Chair with Wood Base, Santos Palisander or Walnut Finish *See Photo*. Dims = 25 × 21.65 × 26.38 in. HIT# 2319684....

      Lot 125

      Blu Dot Leather Sling Toro Lounge Chair

      125Blu Dot Leather Sling Toro Lounge Chair
      Heritage Global Partners

      Blu Dot Leather Sling Toro Lounge Chair, Color: Day. Overall Dims = 25.5" W x 31.5" D x 32.25" H. HIT# 2319697. Loc: 6th Flr Office. Asset Located...

      Lot 126

      Blu Dot Leather Sling Toro Lounge Chair

      126Blu Dot Leather Sling Toro Lounge Chair
      Heritage Global Partners

      Blu Dot Leather Sling Toro Lounge Chair, Color: Day. Overall Dims = 25.5" W x 31.5" D x 32.25" H. HIT# 2319698. Loc: 6th Flr Office. Asset Located...

      Lot 127

      (4) JOB's Bacco Chair

      127(4) JOB's Bacco Chair
      Heritage Global Partners

      (4) JOB's di De Biaggio Omar Bacco Chair, Walnut Legs, Performance Fabric. Overall Dims = 18" W, 19.25" D, 39" H. HIT# 2319699. Loc: 6th Flr Offi...

      Lot 128

      (4) JOB's Bacco Chair

      128(4) JOB's Bacco Chair
      Heritage Global Partners

      (4) JOB's di De Biaggio Omar Bacco Chair, Walnut Legs, Performance Fabric. Overall Dims = 18" W, 19.25" D, 39" H. HIT# 2319700. Loc: 6th Flr Offi...

      Lot 129

      (4) JOB's Bacco Chair

      129(4) JOB's Bacco Chair
      Heritage Global Partners

      (4) JOB's di De Biaggio Omar Bacco Chair, Walnut Legs, Performance Fabric. Overall Dims = 18" W, 19.25" D, 39" H. HIT# 2319701. Loc: 6th Flr Offi...

      Lot 130

      (4) JOB's Bacco Chair

      130(4) JOB's Bacco Chair
      Heritage Global Partners

      (4) JOB's di De Biaggio Omar Bacco Chair, Walnut Legs, Performance Fabric. Overall Dims = 18" W, 19.25" D, 39" H. HIT# 2319702. Loc: 6th Flr Offi...

      Lot 131

      (12) JOB's Bacco Chair

      131(12) JOB's Bacco Chair
      Heritage Global Partners

      (12) JOB's di De Biaggio Omar Bacco Chair, Walnut Legs, Performance Fabric. Overall Dims = 18" W, 19.25" D, 39" H. HIT# 2319703. Loc: 6th Flr Off...

      Lot 132

      Thrive Interiors Design Occasional Chair

      132Thrive Interiors Design Occasional Chair
      Heritage Global Partners

      Thrive Interiors Design Occasional Chair. Overall Dims = 24.5"W x 35.5"D x 32.5"H. HIT# 2319704. Loc: 6th Flr Office. Asset Located In 1355 Market...

      Lot 133

      (2) DWR Risom Rocker Chair Oak / Scarlet

      133(2) DWR Risom Rocker Chair Oak / Scarlet
      Heritage Global Partners

      (2) DWR Risom Rocker Chair, Walnut Frame, Scarlet Lama Tweed Fabric. Overall Dims = 39" H 29" W 36" D. HIT# 2319705. Loc: 6th Flr Office. Asset Lo...

      Lot 134

      DWR Jens Bench

      134DWR Jens Bench
      Heritage Global Partners

      DWR Jens Risom Bench. Overall Dims = 63"W x 17"D x 15.75"H. HIT# 2319706. Loc: 6th Flr Office. Asset Located In 1355 Market St., San Francisco, CA...

      Lot 135

      DWR Jens Bench

      135DWR Jens Bench
      Heritage Global Partners

      DWR Jens Risom Bench. Overall Dims = 63"W x 17"D x 15.75"H. HIT# 2319707. Loc: 6th Flr Office. Asset Located In 1355 Market St., San Francisco, CA...

      Lot 136

      Moooi Zio Lounge Chair w/ Ottoman

      136Moooi Zio Lounge Chair w/ Ottoman
      Heritage Global Partners

      Moooi Zio Lounge Chair with Ottoman, Designed by Marcel Wanders. Dims = Lounge Chair 30.3" W, 33.5" D, 29.9" H; Footstool: 22" W, 22" D, 15.7" H. ...

      Lot 200

      La Marzocco Strada 3EE Semi-Auto Espresso Machine

      200La Marzocco Strada 3EE Semi-Auto Espresso Machine
      Heritage Global Partners

      La Marzocco Strada 3 Group EE (Semi-Automatic) Espresso Machine, Black and Red; YOM: 01/15; 220V 60Hz. S/n# ST001835. HIT# 2319494. Loc: 6th Flr ...

      Lot 201

      Unic Tango Automatic Espresso Machine w/ (2) Groups & (2) Hoppers

      201Unic Tango Automatic Espresso Machine w/ (2) Groups & (2) Hoppers
      Heritage Global Partners

      Unic Tango Automatic Espresso Machine w/ (2) Groups & (2) Hoppers - 208v/1ph. HIT# 2319495. Loc: 6th Flr Dolly. Asset Located In 1355 Market St....

      Lot 202

      La Marzocco LINEA 1EE Semi-Auto Espresso Machine

      202La Marzocco LINEA 1EE Semi-Auto Espresso Machine
      Heritage Global Partners

      La Marzocco LINEA 1 Group EE (Semi-Automatic) Espresso Machine with Centrifugal Pump; YOM: 9/14; 208-240V 60Hz. S/n# L043385. HIT# 2319496. Loc: ...

      Lot 203

      La Marzocco LINEA 1EE Semi-Auto Espresso Machine

      203La Marzocco LINEA 1EE Semi-Auto Espresso Machine
      Heritage Global Partners

      La Marzocco LINEA 1 Group EE (Semi-Automatic) Espresso Machine with Centrifugal Pump; YOM: 11/14; 208-240V 60Hz. S/n# L044093. HIT# 2319497. Loc:...

      Lot 204

      La Marzocco LINEA 1EE Semi-Auto Espresso Machine

      204La Marzocco LINEA 1EE Semi-Auto Espresso Machine
      Heritage Global Partners

      La Marzocco LINEA 1 Group EE (Semi-Automatic) Espresso Machine with Centrifugal Pump; YOM: 11/14; 208-240V 60Hz. S/n# L043983. HIT# 2319498. Loc:...

      Lot 205

      Mazzer Super Jolly Auto Coffee Grinder

      205Mazzer Super Jolly Auto Coffee Grinder
      Heritage Global Partners

      Mazzer Super Jolly Auto Coffee Grinder. S/n# 1555738. HIT# 2319499. Loc: 6th Flr Counter. Asset Located In 1355 Market St., San Francisco, CA 941...

      Lot 206

      Mazzer Super Jolly Auto Coffee Grinder

      206Mazzer Super Jolly Auto Coffee Grinder
      Heritage Global Partners

      Mazzer Super Jolly Auto Coffee Grinder. S/n# 1452081. HIT# 2319500. Loc: 6th Flr Counter. Asset Located In 1355 Market St., San Francisco, CA 941...

      Lot 207

      Waring Heavy Duty Blender CB16T

      207Waring Heavy Duty Blender CB16T
      Heritage Global Partners

      Waring Commercial Heavy Duty Blender CB16T. HIT# 2319501. Loc: 6th Flr Counter. Asset Located In 1355 Market St., San Francisco, CA 94103.

      Lot 208

      Berkel 330M-STD Manual Fly Wheel Slicer w/ Stand

      208Berkel 330M-STD Manual Fly Wheel Slicer w/ Stand
      Heritage Global Partners

      Berkel 330M-STD Manual Fly Wheel Meat & Cheese Slicer with 13" Blade and Portable Stand. HIT# 2319502. Loc: 6th Flr. Asset Located In 1355 Marke...

      Lot 209

      Hobart Legacy HL6621STD Legacy Floor Mixer w/ Accessories

      209Hobart Legacy HL6621STD Legacy Floor Mixer w/ Accessories
      Heritage Global Partners

      Hobart Legacy HL6621STD Legacy Pizza Planetary Floor Mixer, Accessories Include: 60 Quart capacity bowl, Dough Hook, Pastry Beater, Wire Whip, Com...

      Lot 210

      Alto-Shaam CTC10-20EVH Combitherm Electric Oven

      210Alto-Shaam CTC10-20EVH Combitherm Electric Oven
      Heritage Global Partners

      Alto-Shaam CTC10-20EVH Full Size Combitherm 22 Pan, Electric Oven; 208-240V, 3 Phase with Table. S/n# 1533570. Overall Dims = 43.5"W x 86"H x 46.5...

      Lot 211

      Cres Cor H-137-SUA-12DM SS Heated Holding Cabinet

      211Cres Cor H-137-SUA-12DM SS Heated Holding Cabinet
      Heritage Global Partners

      Cres Cor H-137-SUA-12DM Insulated Stainless Steel Heated Holding Cabinet with Window Dutch Doors; On Wheels, 120V. S/n# JBB-J271770-1. Overall Dim...

      Lot 212

      Blodgett BCX-14G Double Full-Size Combi-Oven

      212Blodgett BCX-14G Double Full-Size Combi-Oven
      Heritage Global Partners

      Blodgett BCX-14G/AA Double Full-Size Combi-Oven, Boilerless, Natural Gas, On Wheels. S/n# 031715JU038T; 031715JU041B. Overall Dims = 40"W x 70"H x...

      Lot 213

      Blodgett BCX-14G Double Full-Size Combi-Oven

      213Blodgett BCX-14G Double Full-Size Combi-Oven
      Heritage Global Partners

      Blodgett BCX-14G/AA Double Full-Size Combi-Oven, Boilerless, Natural Gas, On Wheels. S/n# 031715JU040T; 031715JU039B. Overall Dims = 40"W x 70"H x...

      Lot 214

      Traulsen RLT232DUT-HHS S.S Freezer

      214Traulsen RLT232DUT-HHS S.S Freezer
      Heritage Global Partners

      Traulsen RLT232DUT-HHS Stainless Steel 42 Cu. Ft. Two-Section Solid Half Door Narrow Reach-In Freezer. S/n# T93286D15. Overall Dims = 48"W x 83.2...

      Lot 215

      Rotisol France 1400.8PG Rotisserie w/ Accessories

      215Rotisol France 1400.8PG Rotisserie w/ Accessories
      Heritage Global Partners

      Rotisol France 1400.8PG Rotisserie Black & Stainless Steel, 8 Piston, Natural Gas, Infrared Burners, Includes (8) Anti-cutting prongless spit; (8)...

      Lot 216

      Blodgett BX-14G Combi-Oven w/ Zephaire Bakery Oven

      216Blodgett BX-14G Combi-Oven w/ Zephaire Bakery Oven
      Heritage Global Partners

      (1) Blodgett BX-14G Full-Size Combi-Oven with (1) Blodgett Zeph-200-G Zephaire Bakery Depth Oven, Natural Gas, On Wheels. S/n# 031715JX037T; 03171...

      Lot 217

      Utility pt-chr-50 Counter Height Two-Section Refrigerator

      217Utility pt-chr-50 Counter Height Two-Section Refrigerator
      Heritage Global Partners

      Utility pt-chr-50-2S-2S-D-EM Counter Height Double Sided Two-Section Refrigerator, On Wheels. S/n# 5030-C. Overall Dims = 68"L x 32.5"H x 32.5"D. ...

      Lot 218

      Perlick DBN60 Dry Storage Cabinet

      218Perlick DBN60 Dry Storage Cabinet
      Heritage Global Partners

      Perlick DBN60 (Narrow Door) Dry Storage Cabinet. Overall Dims = 60"W x 34.5"H x 24.75"D. HIT# 2319512. Loc: 6th Flr. Asset Located In 1355 Market...

      Lot 219

      Vulcan VBP5 Undercounter Mobile Heated Cabinet

      219Vulcan VBP5 Undercounter Mobile Heated Cabinet
      Heritage Global Partners

      Hobart - Vulcan VBP5 Undercounter Insulated Mobile Heated Cabinet, On Wheels. S/n# 521021847. Overall Dims = 27.25"W x 30.5"H x 31"D. HIT# 2319513...

      Lot 220

      Vulcan VBP5 Undercounter Mobile Heated Cabinet

      220Vulcan VBP5 Undercounter Mobile Heated Cabinet
      Heritage Global Partners

      Hobart - Vulcan VBP5 Undercounter Insulated Mobile Heated Cabinet, On Wheels. S/n# 521021847. Overall Dims = 27.25"W x 30.5"H x 31"D. HIT# 2319514...

      Lot 221

      True TUC-27F SS Undercounter Freezer (2 Drawer)

      221True TUC-27F SS Undercounter Freezer (2 Drawer)
      Heritage Global Partners

      True TUC-27F-D-2 Undercounter Freezer Stainless with 2 Drawers, On Wheels. S/n# 8488031. Overall Dims = 27.5"W x 34"H x 30"D. HIT# 2319515. Loc: 6...

      Lot 222

      True TUC-27F SS Undercounter Freezer (2 Drawer)

      222True TUC-27F SS Undercounter Freezer (2 Drawer)
      Heritage Global Partners

      True TUC-27F-D-2 Undercounter Freezer Stainless with 2 Drawers, On Wheels. S/n# 8188148. Overall Dims = 27.5"W x 34"H x 30"D. HIT# 2319516. Loc: 6...

      Lot 223

      Alto-Shaam 1000-UP 16 Pan Holding Cabinet

      223Alto-Shaam 1000-UP 16 Pan Holding Cabinet
      Heritage Global Partners

      Alto-Shaam 1000-UP Mobile 16 Pan, Halo Heat, Dutch Door Holding Cabinet, 208/240V, With Wheels. S/n# 1533472. Overall Dims = 22.25"W x 75.5"H x 30...

      Lot 224

      Alto-Shaam 1000-UP 16 Pan Holding Cabinet

      224Alto-Shaam 1000-UP 16 Pan Holding Cabinet
      Heritage Global Partners

      Alto-Shaam 1000-UP Mobile 16 Pan, Halo Heat, Dutch Door Holding Cabinet, 208/240V, With Wheels. S/n# 1533471. Overall Dims = 22.25"W x 75.5"H x 30...

      Lot 225

      Carter-Hoffmann HL8-12-1 Holding Cabinet

      225Carter-Hoffmann HL8-12-1 Holding Cabinet
      Heritage Global Partners

      Carter-Hoffmann HL8-12-1 Holding Cabinet HL8 Series, full height, forced air heating system, On Wheels. S/n# 553186-04 2015. Overall Dims = 26.25"...

      Lot 226

      Beverage-Air UCR48A SS Undercounter Refrigerator

      226Beverage-Air UCR48A SS Undercounter Refrigerator
      Heritage Global Partners

      Beverage-Air UCR48A S.S 48" Mobile Undercounter Refrigerator, On Wheels. S/n# 11308813. Overall Dims = 48"W x 34"H x 29.5"D. HIT# 2319520. Loc: 6t...

      Lot 227

      Continental CPA43 Refrigerated Pizza Prep Table

      227Continental CPA43 Refrigerated Pizza Prep Table
      Heritage Global Partners

      Continental Refrigerator CPA43 Refrigerated Counter, Pizza Prep Table, On Wheels. S/n# 15230611. Overall Dims = 43"W x 39.5"H x 34.5"D. HIT# 23195...

      Lot 228

      Metro C5 1 Series Holding Cabinet

      228Metro C5 1 Series Holding Cabinet
      Heritage Global Partners

      Metro C5 1 Series Mobile Holding Cabinet, On Wheels. S/n# C5HM011788. Overall Dims = 25.25"W x 57.75"H x 29.5"D. HIT# 2319522. Loc: 6th Flr. Asset...

      Lot 229

      Metro C5 1 Series Holding/Proofing Cabinet

      229Metro C5 1 Series Holding/Proofing Cabinet
      Heritage Global Partners

      Metro C5 1 Series Holding/Proofing Cabinet. Overall Dims = 25.25"W x 69.75"H x 29.5"D. HIT# 2319523. Loc: 6th Flr. Asset Located In 1355 Market S...

      Lot 230

      Utility pt-chr-50 Counter Height Two-Section Refrigerator

      230Utility pt-chr-50 Counter Height Two-Section Refrigerator
      Heritage Global Partners

      Utility pt-chr-50-2S-2S-D-EM Counter Height Double Sided Two-Section Refrigerator, On Wheels. S/n# 5030-A. Overall Dims = 68"L x 32.5"H x 32.5"D. ...

      Lot 231

      Perlick BBS108-RT S.S Back Bar Refrigerator

      231Perlick BBS108-RT S.S Back Bar Refrigerator
      Heritage Global Partners

      Perlick BBS108-RT 108" 4 Section Refrigerated Self-Contained Back Bar Cooler. S/n# 756506. Overall Dims = 108"L x 38.25"H x 24.75"D. HIT# 2319525....

      Lot 232

      Montague Legend 36" Heavy Duty Gas Range W/ 6 Burners

      232Montague Legend 36" Heavy Duty Gas Range W/ 6 Burners
      Heritage Global Partners

      Montague 136-5 Legend 36" Heavy Duty Mobile Gas Range With (6) Open Burners, On Wheels. Overall Dims = 36.25"W x 36"H x 48"D. HIT# 2319526. Loc: ...

      Lot 233

      Vulcan 62" Charbroiler & Chef Base Refrigerator

      233Vulcan 62" Charbroiler & Chef Base Refrigerator
      Heritage Global Partners

      Vulcan VACB60-101, 62" Countertop Natural Gas Charbroiler, Radiant with Vulcan VR60 60" 2 Drawer Refrigerated Chef Base with Flat Top - 115 Volts....

      Lot 234

      Groen 40 Gal S.S Tilt Skillet Braising Pan

      234Groen 40 Gal S.S Tilt Skillet Braising Pan
      Heritage Global Partners

      Groen 40Gal S.S Tilt Skillet Braising Pan, (Pan = 10" Height x 38"W x 27"D), Natural Gas. Overall Dims = 47.5"W x 44"H x 36"D. HIT# 2319530. Loc:...

      Lot 235

      Groen TDC-48 Steam Jacketed Tilting Kettle

      235Groen TDC-48 Steam Jacketed Tilting Kettle
      Heritage Global Partners

      Groen TDC-48 Steam Jacketed Tilting Kettle, Natural Gas on Stand, YOM: 2015, 120V/60Hz. S/n# 96555. Overall Dims = 28"W x 47.5"H x 38"D. HIT# 231...

      Lot 236

      Cres Cor CO-151-F-1818DE Full-Size Cook & Hold Oven

      236Cres Cor CO-151-F-1818DE Full-Size Cook & Hold Oven
      Heritage Global Partners

      Cres Cor CO-151-F-1818DE Full-Size Mobile Cook and Hold Oven, 208v/1ph, On Wheels. S/n# EBH-J000457858-1. Overall Dims = 24.5"W x 73"H x 32"D. HIT...

      Lot 237

      Metro C589-SFS-U 8 Series Insulated Reach-In Holding Cabinet

      237Metro C589-SFS-U 8 Series Insulated Reach-In Holding Cabinet
      Heritage Global Partners

      Metro C589-SFS-U 8 Series Mobil Insulated Reach-In Holding Cabinet, Full Height, Full Length Solid Door, Universal Wire Slides, 120V, 60Hz, On Whe...

      Lot 238

      Electrolux Greens Machine 20Gal Vegetable Dryer

      238Electrolux Greens Machine 20Gal Vegetable Dryer
      Heritage Global Partners

      Electrolux 601560 VP-3 Greens Machine 20-Gallon Vegetable Dryer HIT# 2319534. Loc: 6th Flr. Asset Located In 1355 Market St., San Francisco, CA ...

      Lot 239

      Groen DH-60 60Gal. Steam Jacketed Tilting Kettle

      239Groen DH-60 60Gal. Steam Jacketed Tilting Kettle
      Heritage Global Partners

      Groen DH-60C 60 Gallon Steam Jacketed Tilting Kettle, Natural Gas, YOM: 2015, 115V, 60Hz, 1PH. S/n# 96562. Overall Dims = 48"W x 51"H x 37"D. HIT#...

