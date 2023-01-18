Heritage Global Partners

Refine your search
- Office furniture & supplies (119)
- Audio Visual Equipment (42)
- Cookers & Cookware (24)
- Refrigeration (16)
- Restaurant & Bar Equipment (15)
- Cell Phones & PDAs (11)
- Home & Furniture (8)
- Food Preparation (6)
- Warmers & Cabinets (6)
- Processing (5)
- Computers (4)
- Kitchen Equipment (4)
- Furniture (2)
- Mixers & Blenders (1)
- Motorcycles (1)
- Warehouse Equipment (1)
Brand
- Sharp (32)
- Ergotron (18)
- Polycom (11)
- NEC (10)
- Hobart (6)
- Santos (5)
- Groen (4)
- Montague (4)
- Traulsen (4)
- Alto Shaam (3)
- Apple (3)
- Blodgett (3)
- Cleveland (3)
- Manitowoc (3)
- Vulcan-Hart (3)
- Cres Cor (2)
- Electrolux (2)
- Halo heat (2)
- Jens Risom (2)
- Mazzer (2)
- American Range (1)
- Berkel (1)
- Beverage Air (1)
- Bunn (1)
- Convotherm (1)
- Cornelius (1)
- Excalibur (1)
- Frymaster (1)
- Marcel Wanders (1)
- Moooi (1)
- Southern Pride (1)
- Unic (1)
- Waring (1)
Item Type
- Chair (45)
- Whiteboard (40)
- Television (32)
- LED TV (31)
- Smart TV (31)
- Desk (15)
- IP Phone (11)
- Phone (11)
- Projector (10)
- Zoom Lens (10)
- Cabinet (8)
- Oven (8)
- Refrigerator (8)
- Counter (7)
- Espresso Machine (5)
- Freezer (4)
- Holding Cabinet (4)
- Ice Machine (4)
- Kettle (4)
- Beer Dispenser (3)
- Broiler (3)
- Coffee Brewer (3)
- Coffee Grinder (3)
- Coffee Maker (3)
- Keg (3)
- Range (3)
- Slicing machine (3)
- iMac (3)
- Bench (2)
- Bowl (2)
- Dryer (2)
- Fryer (2)
- Gas range (2)
- Heated Cabinet (2)
- Pan (2)
- Preparation Unit (2)
- Skillet (2)
- Smoker (2)
- Table (2)
- Undercounter Freezer (2)
- Artificial Plant (1)
- Bar cooler (1)
- Blender (1)
- Braising Pan (1)
- Chef Base (1)
- Cooler (1)
- Cushion (1)
- Dehydrator (1)
- Drinks Dispenser (1)
- Footstool (1)
- Jacketed Kettle (1)
- LCD TV (1)
- Motorcycle (1)
- Ottoman (1)
- Plant (1)
- Planter (1)
- Rocking Chair (1)
- Rotisserie (1)
- Sculpture (1)
- Statue (1)
- Steamer (1)
- Storage Cabinet (1)
State/Province
Town/City
Twitter Bird Statue
Twitter Bird Statue. Overall Dims = 46"W x 41"H x 12"D. HIT# 2319528. Loc: 6th Flr. Asset Located In 1355 Market St., San Francisco, CA 94103.
Lot Includes (2) Rock the Bike Fender Pro Recharge Station's. Overall Dims = 60"L x 41.5"H x 29"W. HIT# 2319529. Loc: 6th Flr. Asset Located In 1355 Market St., San Francisco, CA 94103.
"@" Sculpture Planter
"@" Sculpture Planter, Currently Artificial Plants but can be placed with real plants. Approx. Dims = 73"W x 75.5"H x 30"D. HIT# 2319676. Loc: 6th Flr. Asset Located In 1355 Market St., San Francisco, CA 94103.
Eames LCW Molded Plywood Lounge Chair with Wood Base, Santos Palisander or Walnut Finish. Dims = 25 × 21.65 × 26.38 in. HIT# 2319680. Loc: 6th Flr Office. Asset Located In 1355 Market St., San Francisco, CA 94103.
Eames LCW Molded Plywood Lounge Chair with Wood Base, Santos Palisander or Walnut Finish *See Photo*. Dims = 25 × 21.65 × 26.38 in. HIT# 2319681....
Eames LCW Molded Plywood Lounge Chair with Wood Base, Santos Palisander or Walnut Finish *See Photo*. Dims = 25 × 21.65 × 26.38 in. HIT# 2319682....
Eames LCW Molded Plywood Lounge Chair with Wood Base, Santos Palisander or Walnut Finish *See Photo*. Dims = 25 × 21.65 × 26.38 in. HIT# 2319683....
Eames LCW Molded Plywood Lounge Chair with Wood Base, Santos Palisander or Walnut Finish *See Photo*. Dims = 25 × 21.65 × 26.38 in. HIT# 2319684....
Blu Dot Leather Sling Toro Lounge Chair, Color: Day. Overall Dims = 25.5" W x 31.5" D x 32.25" H. HIT# 2319697. Loc: 6th Flr Office. Asset Located In 1355 Market St., San Francisco, CA 94103.
Blu Dot Leather Sling Toro Lounge Chair, Color: Day. Overall Dims = 25.5" W x 31.5" D x 32.25" H. HIT# 2319698. Loc: 6th Flr Office. Asset Located...
(4) JOB's Bacco Chair
(4) JOB's di De Biaggio Omar Bacco Chair, Walnut Legs, Performance Fabric. Overall Dims = 18" W, 19.25" D, 39" H. HIT# 2319699. Loc: 6th Flr Office. Asset Located In 1355 Market St., San Francisco, CA 94103.
(4) JOB's Bacco Chair
(4) JOB's di De Biaggio Omar Bacco Chair, Walnut Legs, Performance Fabric. Overall Dims = 18" W, 19.25" D, 39" H. HIT# 2319700. Loc: 6th Flr Offi...
(4) JOB's Bacco Chair
(4) JOB's di De Biaggio Omar Bacco Chair, Walnut Legs, Performance Fabric. Overall Dims = 18" W, 19.25" D, 39" H. HIT# 2319701. Loc: 6th Flr Offi...
(4) JOB's Bacco Chair
(4) JOB's di De Biaggio Omar Bacco Chair, Walnut Legs, Performance Fabric. Overall Dims = 18" W, 19.25" D, 39" H. HIT# 2319702. Loc: 6th Flr Offi...
(12) JOB's Bacco Chair
(12) JOB's di De Biaggio Omar Bacco Chair, Walnut Legs, Performance Fabric. Overall Dims = 18" W, 19.25" D, 39" H. HIT# 2319703. Loc: 6th Flr Office. Asset Located In 1355 Market St., San Francisco, CA 94103.
Thrive Interiors Design Occasional Chair. Overall Dims = 24.5"W x 35.5"D x 32.5"H. HIT# 2319704. Loc: 6th Flr Office. Asset Located In 1355 Market St., San Francisco, CA 94103.
(2) DWR Risom Rocker Chair, Walnut Frame, Scarlet Lama Tweed Fabric. Overall Dims = 39" H 29" W 36" D. HIT# 2319705. Loc: 6th Flr Office. Asset Located In 1355 Market St., San Francisco, CA 94103.
DWR Jens Bench
DWR Jens Risom Bench. Overall Dims = 63"W x 17"D x 15.75"H. HIT# 2319706. Loc: 6th Flr Office. Asset Located In 1355 Market St., San Francisco, CA 94103.
DWR Jens Bench
DWR Jens Risom Bench. Overall Dims = 63"W x 17"D x 15.75"H. HIT# 2319707. Loc: 6th Flr Office. Asset Located In 1355 Market St., San Francisco, CA...
Moooi Zio Lounge Chair with Ottoman, Designed by Marcel Wanders. Dims = Lounge Chair 30.3" W, 33.5" D, 29.9" H; Footstool: 22" W, 22" D, 15.7" H. ...
La Marzocco Strada 3 Group EE (Semi-Automatic) Espresso Machine, Black and Red; YOM: 01/15; 220V 60Hz. S/n# ST001835. HIT# 2319494. Loc: 6th Flr Counter. Asset Located In 1355 Market St., San Francisco, CA 94103.
Unic Tango Automatic Espresso Machine w/ (2) Groups & (2) Hoppers - 208v/1ph. HIT# 2319495. Loc: 6th Flr Dolly. Asset Located In 1355 Market St., San Francisco, CA 94103.
La Marzocco LINEA 1 Group EE (Semi-Automatic) Espresso Machine with Centrifugal Pump; YOM: 9/14; 208-240V 60Hz. S/n# L043385. HIT# 2319496. Loc: 6th Flr Counter. Asset Located In 1355 Market St., San Francisco, CA 94103.
La Marzocco LINEA 1 Group EE (Semi-Automatic) Espresso Machine with Centrifugal Pump; YOM: 11/14; 208-240V 60Hz. S/n# L044093. HIT# 2319497. Loc:...
La Marzocco LINEA 1 Group EE (Semi-Automatic) Espresso Machine with Centrifugal Pump; YOM: 11/14; 208-240V 60Hz. S/n# L043983. HIT# 2319498. Loc:...
Mazzer Super Jolly Auto Coffee Grinder. S/n# 1555738. HIT# 2319499. Loc: 6th Flr Counter. Asset Located In 1355 Market St., San Francisco, CA 94103.
Mazzer Super Jolly Auto Coffee Grinder. S/n# 1452081. HIT# 2319500. Loc: 6th Flr Counter. Asset Located In 1355 Market St., San Francisco, CA 941...
Waring Heavy Duty Blender CB16T
Waring Commercial Heavy Duty Blender CB16T. HIT# 2319501. Loc: 6th Flr Counter. Asset Located In 1355 Market St., San Francisco, CA 94103.
Berkel 330M-STD Manual Fly Wheel Meat & Cheese Slicer with 13" Blade and Portable Stand. HIT# 2319502. Loc: 6th Flr. Asset Located In 1355 Market St., San Francisco, CA 94103.
Hobart Legacy HL6621STD Legacy Pizza Planetary Floor Mixer, Accessories Include: 60 Quart capacity bowl, Dough Hook, Pastry Beater, Wire Whip, Com...
Alto-Shaam CTC10-20EVH Full Size Combitherm 22 Pan, Electric Oven; 208-240V, 3 Phase with Table. S/n# 1533570. Overall Dims = 43.5"W x 86"H x 46.5...
Cres Cor H-137-SUA-12DM Insulated Stainless Steel Heated Holding Cabinet with Window Dutch Doors; On Wheels, 120V. S/n# JBB-J271770-1. Overall Dim...
Blodgett BCX-14G/AA Double Full-Size Combi-Oven, Boilerless, Natural Gas, On Wheels. S/n# 031715JU038T; 031715JU041B. Overall Dims = 40"W x 70"H x...
Blodgett BCX-14G/AA Double Full-Size Combi-Oven, Boilerless, Natural Gas, On Wheels. S/n# 031715JU040T; 031715JU039B. Overall Dims = 40"W x 70"H x...
Traulsen RLT232DUT-HHS Stainless Steel 42 Cu. Ft. Two-Section Solid Half Door Narrow Reach-In Freezer. S/n# T93286D15. Overall Dims = 48"W x 83.2...
Rotisol France 1400.8PG Rotisserie Black & Stainless Steel, 8 Piston, Natural Gas, Infrared Burners, Includes (8) Anti-cutting prongless spit; (8)...
(1) Blodgett BX-14G Full-Size Combi-Oven with (1) Blodgett Zeph-200-G Zephaire Bakery Depth Oven, Natural Gas, On Wheels. S/n# 031715JX037T; 03171...
Utility pt-chr-50-2S-2S-D-EM Counter Height Double Sided Two-Section Refrigerator, On Wheels. S/n# 5030-C. Overall Dims = 68"L x 32.5"H x 32.5"D. ...
Perlick DBN60 (Narrow Door) Dry Storage Cabinet. Overall Dims = 60"W x 34.5"H x 24.75"D. HIT# 2319512. Loc: 6th Flr. Asset Located In 1355 Market St., San Francisco, CA 94103.
Hobart - Vulcan VBP5 Undercounter Insulated Mobile Heated Cabinet, On Wheels. S/n# 521021847. Overall Dims = 27.25"W x 30.5"H x 31"D. HIT# 2319513. Loc: 6th Flr. Asset Located In 1355 Market St., San Francisco, CA 94103.
Hobart - Vulcan VBP5 Undercounter Insulated Mobile Heated Cabinet, On Wheels. S/n# 521021847. Overall Dims = 27.25"W x 30.5"H x 31"D. HIT# 2319514...
True TUC-27F-D-2 Undercounter Freezer Stainless with 2 Drawers, On Wheels. S/n# 8488031. Overall Dims = 27.5"W x 34"H x 30"D. HIT# 2319515. Loc: 6th Flr. Asset Located In 1355 Market St., San Francisco, CA 94103.
True TUC-27F-D-2 Undercounter Freezer Stainless with 2 Drawers, On Wheels. S/n# 8188148. Overall Dims = 27.5"W x 34"H x 30"D. HIT# 2319516. Loc: 6...
Alto-Shaam 1000-UP Mobile 16 Pan, Halo Heat, Dutch Door Holding Cabinet, 208/240V, With Wheels. S/n# 1533472. Overall Dims = 22.25"W x 75.5"H x 30...
Alto-Shaam 1000-UP Mobile 16 Pan, Halo Heat, Dutch Door Holding Cabinet, 208/240V, With Wheels. S/n# 1533471. Overall Dims = 22.25"W x 75.5"H x 30...
Carter-Hoffmann HL8-12-1 Holding Cabinet HL8 Series, full height, forced air heating system, On Wheels. S/n# 553186-04 2015. Overall Dims = 26.25"...
Beverage-Air UCR48A S.S 48" Mobile Undercounter Refrigerator, On Wheels. S/n# 11308813. Overall Dims = 48"W x 34"H x 29.5"D. HIT# 2319520. Loc: 6th Flr. Asset Located In 1355 Market St., San Francisco, CA 94103.
Continental Refrigerator CPA43 Refrigerated Counter, Pizza Prep Table, On Wheels. S/n# 15230611. Overall Dims = 43"W x 39.5"H x 34.5"D. H
Metro C5 1 Series Mobile Holding Cabinet, On Wheels. S/n# C5HM011788. Overall Dims = 25.25"W x 57.75"H x 29.5"D. HIT# 2319522. Loc: 6th Flr. Asset...
Metro C5 1 Series Holding/Proofing Cabinet. Overall Dims = 25.25"W x 69.75"H x 29.5"D. HIT# 2319523. Loc: 6th Flr. Asset Located In 1355 Market S...
Utility pt-chr-50-2S-2S-D-EM Counter Height Double Sided Two-Section Refrigerator, On Wheels. S/n# 5030-A. Overall Dims = 68"L x 32.5"H x 32.5"D. ...
Perlick BBS108-RT 108" 4 Section Refrigerated Self-Contained Back Bar Cooler. S/n# 756506. Overall Dims = 108"L x 38.25"H x 24.75"D. HIT# 2319525....
Montague 136-5 Legend 36" Heavy Duty Mobile Gas Range With (6) Open Burners, On Wheels. Overall Dims = 36.25"W x 36"H x 48"D. HIT# 2319526. Loc: ...
Vulcan VACB60-101, 62" Countertop Natural Gas Charbroiler, Radiant with Vulcan VR60 60" 2 Drawer Refrigerated Chef Base with Flat Top - 115 Volts....
Groen 40Gal S.S Tilt Skillet Braising Pan, (Pan = 10" Height x 38"W x 27"D), Natural Gas. Overall Dims = 47.5"W x 44"H x 36"D. HIT# 2319530. Loc:...
Groen TDC-48 Steam Jacketed Tilting Kettle, Natural Gas on Stand, YOM: 2015, 120V/60Hz. S/n# 96555. Overall Dims = 28"W x 47.5"H x 38"D. HIT# 231...
Cres Cor CO-151-F-1818DE Full-Size Mobile Cook and Hold Oven, 208v/1ph, On Wheels. S/n# EBH-J000457858-1. Overall Dims = 24.5"W x 73"H x 32"D. HIT...
Metro C589-SFS-U 8 Series Mobil Insulated Reach-In Holding Cabinet, Full Height, Full Length Solid Door, Universal Wire Slides, 120V, 60Hz, On Whe...
Electrolux 601560 VP-3 Greens Machine 20-Gallon Vegetable Dryer HIT# 2319534. Loc: 6th Flr. Asset Located In 1355 Market St., San Francisco, CA ...
Groen DH-60C 60 Gallon Steam Jacketed Tilting Kettle, Natural Gas, YOM: 2015, 115V, 60Hz, 1PH. S/n# 96562. Overall Dims = 48"W x 51"H x 37"D. HIT#...
